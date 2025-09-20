Nnamdi Kanu: Abuja Igbo Community Demands Political Solution

Over three million Igbos of the South East extraction resident in Abuja have protested the long encasaration of the leader of Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu contending that there should be a political solution to issues concerning their brother .

The body also urged their kit and kin resident in Abuja to endeavor to be part of the on going Continuous Voter Registration noting that the era of crying for marginalization id over .

According to the leader of the Igbo Community Association Abuja Mr IkennaEllis Ezenekwe who spoke to reporters in Awka; “Igbo Community Association Abuja had urging the Igbos to participate in the voter registration excise going on in Abuja ”

“The body also uses this opportunity to appeal to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to release the Leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been security custody for over four years now ”

Youths in the South East have been agitating that we should not take part in the electoral process that our votes do not count because we are being marginalized ”

“But this is not proper because we have over 3.5 million Igbos resident in Abuja and if about 70 percent of all of us can go and register and have our Private Voters Card we would have been well armed enough to influence the system and those who have chosen not to be part of the system never gained anything from the aparthy” “We also urge Mr President to apply a political solution to the issues concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and grant him his freedom”

“This is not just for the Igbos alone but for Nigerians in general and if Sunday Igboho can be granted freedom them there is no reason why Mazi Nnamdi Kanu can be held for for years and has never been found guilty ”

“The essence of our being part of the electoral process and the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is part of our efforts to ensure that Ndigbo are included properly in the NIgerian Nation” he said.