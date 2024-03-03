Nnaji: With 48 Ministers, Tinubu Not Ready to Cut Cost of Governance

Barr. Ray Nnaji is an outspoken chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Enugu State. He once served as national auditor of the party and a former Special Adviser to former Governor of Enugu State Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani. In this interview with KENNETH OFOMA, Nnaji weighed in on the state of the nation, the state of PDP and the outcry over excruciating tax regime in Enugu State

How do you assess the Federal Government policies of subsidy removal on petroleum products and floating of the Naira which many blame for the current economic hardship?

You know this subsidy on petroleum products has been with us for a very long time and it got to a point that certain people started making gains from the subsidy regime. And as a result of that it looks as if it wasn’t fashionable again for the people because the amount of money used for subsidy used to be excessive and as a result of that succeeding governments have been crying that it is a way of siphoning funds instead of using it for the purpose for which it was meant. It happened that the previous government in their budget made provision for subsidy up to June last year. Incidentally when this current government came in, instead of them to manage and get to the point of that budget that was planned for June ending for them to be in a position to assess the situation before the removal, out of bravo it was removed without any plans, without any assessment of the situation, how bad it’s going to be if it is removed. As a result, so many people were clapping that it was a bold step taken by the government; that they have dared the place where so many other governments couldn’t enter. As a result of that it started having a rippling effect, the price of fuel increased astronomically up to the point of N750 as of now.

Gas is N1,700, Kerosene is N1,200. These are things that were reduced to the very minimal level to the extent of the common people having access to them. Due to those things, we now have a serious effect on foodstuff and other commodities, and it will continue to rise out of the reach of the poor people. Now how many people are using gas, every minute; even the cooking gas the price has equally doubled or even tripled. Kerosene is out of the reach of the poor. And even the firewood, because of insecurity so many people cannot go to the bush to get firewood. It now left the country in a very bad situation. As we are talking the government now floated the currency and exchange now hit the roof. At one point it was N2000 and you start seeing the government not sure of what they are going to do to bring back the economy because I’m quite sure that this government inherited N700 per Dollar whereas the APC government that came into office in 2015 inherited N150 per Dollar. And you find out that it has worsened the cost of living, people can no longer plan even if you have the money, the worth of the money is so useless. And you find out that this government instead of them to cut the cost of governance, in the first place they took the wrong step.

The Constitution provides for a minimum of 36 ministers but this government appointed 48 ministers, the highest in the history of this country. And you know quite well that each ministry has its own budget and paraphernalia of office that must have to be funded. As a result of that you find it difficult to believe that the government was ready to cut down on the cost of governance. It is because of the situation they found themselves in that they started assembling advisers from the private sector. I don’t know what this set of people are to advise the government on. The same people that were being accused of having contributed to the problem of the economy are the people who advise the government on how to revive the economy. It’s very unfortunate. And you know quite well that if this kind of thing continues to happen, by the time the government starts assembling the private sector to advise them, it is an indication that the government has actually lost focus on how to tackle the economy.

But some people say that the problem didn’t start from this administration but partly because of the foundation laid by PDP?

I will say if PDP has laid that foundation and when you came in and found out that it was a bad foundation why can’t you destroy the foundation and build a better one. But you believed that PDP had a better foundation that was why you started building and believing that you are going to turn the fortune of the country, now you have found out where you are; that people are crying if they can go back to the regime of PDP. Like I was telling people, compare that time and now a situation whereby how much was a bag of rice then or cost of living then compared to now. I know quite well that I had flown to the US as at 2015 the ticket was not more than N300,000. But now to get to US you will be talking of more than N2 million, where do you even get the money and a lot of people want to leave the country as quickly as possible and so many countries don’t want to see Nigerians and have anything to do with the citizens of this country because of the way our leaders have bastardized and dealt with the economy. Yes, PDP may have made mistakes but the situation now is incomparable to the situation when APC hurriedly took power in 2015, Nigerians now know better if what they have experienced since 2025 till date is anything to write home about compared to the life people were used to during the time of PDP.

Due to the worsening insecurity across the country, the federal government is also contemplating the establishment of the state police. What is your tale on that?

My take on state police is that the idea is good but the implementation will be abused and bastardized by the state governors. Because as at that time it will be so difficult for anyone who is being hunted to have any succor anywhere. Now if you are being hunted in the state you can now run to the federal and seek for refuge. But if the state police are created, and you are being hunted by the state you find out that you are in a very big trouble.

Is it possible to have a police board in the state that appoints the state commissioners of police and is it also possible to make the law so that the funds for running the state police will be at first line charge of the allocations due to each state?

One thing you will understand is that living the entire security to the state is not the best. The only thing they can do is to enhance the capacity of the governors towards control of certain… you know they have powers; governors have powers to set up state security outfits like what the West has done through Amotekun…

But they will have a limited grade of arms?

The issue of arms, but what I’m telling you is that if they have synergy, understanding between that of the state and that of the federal they can do better than allowing it in the hands of the state, the totality of security in the hands of the state without having a check, how do you now apply checks and balances if a governor is so powerful to the extent that he wants to make use of that police to the maximum to deal with his perceived enemies?

That’s what I’m saying, in order to curtail that influence, is it possible to couch the law…

If you are couching the law, who is going to make it?

…the state governor will not directly appoint the Commissioners of police but a police board in the state?

How can you do that, still the federal government is still having control if that is the case. If you are saying state police, who is going to be in control of the board, who is going to be in control of the recruitment, discipline and promotion of the police? If you don’t give those powers to the state, you still have not created the state police. It is by the time you give discipline, promotion, recruitment and other powers to the state that you now say you have created state police. But if you have other organ that controls it, it’s still not state police, you cannot say its state police because the state does not have comprehensive or maximum control over the police in the state.

There appear to be a general outcry over the revenue drive of the state and small businesses are crying of being over taxed?

I have spoken about this; I have said that tax is meant to be paid but you have to pay it in a situation you don’t feel like you are paying the tax. That’s the essence of tax. When the tax is excessive and arbitral, to the extent that people are crying, it’s no longer a good tax. The government is overtaxing the people and people are complaining bitterly, they (government) should have human face. We know quite well that the governor has a lot of work at hand and he needs money for that but with the removal of subsidy the governor is getting more revenue than ordinarily he would have gotten. And even when the budget was passed into law the amount that was stated in the budget have been surpassed by the allocation given to the state due to the money they are getting from the removal of subsidy. So that would have made the governor to let the people feel the impact of the government. You might do everything, build and the rest of them, its human beings that will use the road and do all those things. If people are not alive, how can they now enjoy those facilities? So, you have to mix them up, infrastructural development and human development. And how do you do human development? It’s not as if tax should not be made to be paid by the citizens of the state but when it is so excessive, arbitral it is a punishment and it not good. The governor should look into that, that’s my own concern.

Recently some members of the House of Representatives started championing for a return to Parliamentary system government, what is your view on that?

Why they are saying that is because it is very easy for you to discipline the executive if you have a parliamentary system of government because they are members of the parliament and they will easily lose the support, it is easy for the person to be removed like what is happening in the UK and the rest of them. But in the presidential system removing a sitting executive, it will be easier for Camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for you to remove a state governor or president. It was only once, in Kaduna state, Balarabe Musa that was removed from office by the NPN controlled Assembly as at then. But since then, no other governor has been removed apart from the state of emergency that was declared in Plateau where Joshua Dariye was removed by Obasanjo as at then; and the Gestapo removal of Alahmesia of Bayelsa and I think Ekiti, Fayose that was later reversed by the court. That’s to tell you, but in a parliamentary system it is easier to discipline the executive if the executive is exceeding the powers given to them by the Constitution but not easy in a presidential system of government because the executive is so powerful that even the legislators that have the control are being caged by the executive.

Is it possible that Nigeria can revert back to parliamentary system?

It depends, if we amend the constitution to get to that point you can achieve it. But the issue is that before you amend the constitution you must get two thirds of the states, how many of them are ready to do that? It is now that the governors are interested in state police because initially, they were the one that killed it. Okay, autonomy to the local governments was being canvassed, who killed it, is it not the governors because they still want to be having an eye in the allocation going to the local governments?

How do you see the decision of the Federal Government to implement the Orosanya report on the reduction of government size?

That report has been there for 12 years and they are implementing it now, how do you start with the implementation? The president is supposed to have pruned down the number of ministries to be in line with the constitution. That is to show you that he is serious in doing that, but still he Hs 48 ministers as against 30 something that was inherited by him and every other gov- ernment before him. So I don’t know the reason behind creating ministries. Now he is saying he is going to merge some agencies and departments, and how he is going to do it is entirely what we don’t know because the cost of governance is still high, there is no way they are going to bring it to the extent of getting back to the situation which he inherited.

Recently stakeholders in South East endorsed S.K.C Udeokoye to replace Sen Anyanwu but Anyanwu is in court to resist that and he is being supported by Nwesom Wike allegedly?

One thing is that some people are so power conscious because if I were Sen Anyanwu I wouldn’t have after I had made an attempt to be governor, I would have been satisfied. I don’t know why people still want to be in power forever. But since the matter is subjudice it is not good for one to start making much comments over it because it is going to pre-empt the outcome of the court. But the people who did not respect the pending suit and start making some comments on the situation to the extent that they are endorsing some people, Udeokoye to take over from Anyanwu whereas the matter is in court, I don’t think that it was a very good move. And as a result of that I’m advising that they should allow the case in court to be resolved if they can’t resolve it among themselves because this is a situation the party ought to have come in and know exactly what to do especially the NEC and the Board of Trustee. And somebody, a party faithful from Ogun state went to court to compel the NEC and BOT to sit so that the party can have a focus. But you quite well that Wike pretend to be a member of PDP and a member of APC. I have never seen such a thing happen but because the party was handicapped because of the fact that he has an order restraining the party from disciplining him, and that’s why he is playing a dangerous game, being in PDP and still serving APC. Ends