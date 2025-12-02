New Telegraph

December 2, 2025
December 2, 2025
Nnadozie Scoops Best Goalie Award

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has won the English Women’s Super League (WSL) Save of the Month award for November.

Nnadozie beat strong competition from Aston Villa’s Sabrina D’Angelo, Liverpool’s Faye Kirby, and Manchester City’s Ayaka Yamashita to win the award for the first time.

The shot stopper won the award for her brilliant save in Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool. The 24-year-old sprang acrobatically to tip Fuka Nagano’s long-range strike onto the crossbar.

Nnadozie was nominated for the individual accolade in October. Arsenal’s Daphne van Domselaar beat her and two other goalkeepers to the award.

