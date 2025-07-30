Nnadozie, Lookman Get Plots Of Land Gifts In Abuja

A well-known estate developing company, Jedo Investment Company Ltd, has donated plots of land worth 400 square metres each, within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to Super Falcons’ goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and reigning Africa Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman.

The land is situated inside the Jedo Mega Estate in Ushafa, Abuja. In a letter signed by its General Manager (Human and Business Relations), Anthony Onwuma, Jedo Investment said it was “particularly inspired” by Nnadozie’s performance as Super Falcons’ goalkeeper at the recently-concluded 13th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

“Your efforts not only helped secure the championship but also served as a shining example of dedication and excellence for millions of Nigerians and football lovers around the world.”

With regards to Lookman, the reigning Africa Player of the Year, the company noted: “Your outstanding performance, resilience, and excellence on the pitch have not only brought immense pride to Nigeria but have also cemented your position as one of the finest in the world today. Your achievement is a testament to hard work, discipline.