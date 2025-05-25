Share

Nollywood actor, Godwin Nnadiekwe, has been hospitalised following an unexpected injury sustained during a movie shoot involving popular actor Zubby Michael.

According to Nnadiekwe, the incident occurred when he received a forceful kick to the chest that was neither part of the script nor directed by the filmmaker.

Sharing his ordeal via Instagram, Nnadiekwe explained the details of the on-set accident, clarifying that his post was not intended to call out his senior colleague but to raise awareness about the importance of safety in Nollywood productions.

“Just wanted to share an incident that happened on set a few days ago. This isn’t to call it u anyone, but it’s a serious reminder that we need to prioritise each other’s safety on set. During a scene, I received a kick to the chest from my colleague that wasn’t part of the script or directed by the director.

“It’s caused me serious pain. Had to get medication for my chest to feel better today. I did all these by myself. No assistance! When we’re working without insurance policies or readily available first aid, unexpected physical actions like this, even if accidental, can have real consequences.

“Let us all commit to sticking to the script and ensuring everyone feels safe and respected.

“What if something more serious had happened? Or did this went south? Every action on set, particularly physical ones, needs to be intentional and within the director’s vision.

“Please let us all look out for each other and ensure our sets are always safe spaces where everyone feels secure and protected. Because our health and safety are paramount. Our well-being should always come first. Peace !!! ✌️”

In a follow-up statement, his management confirmed his condition and assured fans that he is receiving treatment.

The statement reads: “We regret to inform you that Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe was rushed to the hospital this evening. He is undergoing treatment for internal bleeding following an incident involving a kick on the chest during filming with his colleague Zubby Michael.

“We are committed to providing the best possible care and will ensure timely updates are shared with the public and the AGN board. We appreciate your concern and well wishes for Godwin at this time. Keep Godwin in your thoughts. Management.”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKABpAvoIM3/?igsh=d3hvZTdpaGR4aDY2

