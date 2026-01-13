NN, NIMASA To Deepen Partnership On Hydrography, Wreck Removal

The Nigerian Navy has called for enhanced collaboration with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in the area of hydrography to sustain improved safety of navigation in Nigerian waters.

NIMASA’s Deputy Director and Head of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command (FOC-WNC), Rear Admiral Abdullahi Mustapha, made the call during a familiarisation visit to NIMASA headquarters.

During the visit, Rear Admiral Mustapha acknowledged the gains recorded from NIMASA’s longstanding partnership with the Nigerian Navy, describing it as instrumental to the current tranquillity within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

He said the sustained collaboration between both institutions has contributed significantly to maritime security, noting that the integration of NIMASA’s Command, Control, Communication, Computers and Intelligence (C4i) Centre with the Navy’s Falcon Eye system has strengthened information sharing and operational efficiency.

Mustapha further stated that the two newly acquired hydrographic vessels, equipped with advanced capabilities to identify the precise location and size of wrecks, would greatly enhance NIMASA’s wreck removal operations.

“I would like to use this opportunity to commend NIMASA for providing and maintaining platforms under the Deep Blue Project, which are operated by the Nigerian Navy. This has greatly enhanced our operational effectiveness,” he said.

He added that the deployment of advanced vessels such as NNS Lana and NNS Ochuzor has contributed to improved safety standards within the maritime sector, stressing the need for sustained collaboration to maintain these gains.

Also speaking, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, described the improved security in Nigeria’s territorial waters as central to the economic diversification agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, “The maritime sector is at the forefront of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Federal Government’s economic diversification policy. It is our shared responsibility—NIMASA and the Nigerian Navy—to ensure a safe and secure maritime environment where maritime activities can thrive.”

Mobereola emphasized that achieving optimal security levels in the maritime domain is essential to boosting investor confidence and attracting shipping companies to the sector.

He also acknowledged the support of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, CON, noting that his unwavering commitment to the development of the Blue Economy has continued to deliver positive results.