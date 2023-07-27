NN Deploys Waterways Protection Infrastructure To Patrol Maritime Domain

Nigerian Navy has deployed the assets acquired by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMA- SA) under the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, otherwise known as the Deep Blue project across the South West, Central and Eastern Zonal operations to enhance patrol of the Nigerian maritime domain.

The Acting Fleet Commander, Western Naval Command and Commander Deep Blue Project, Commodore Victor Choji disclosed this during a working visit by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mohammed Abdullahi to the Management of NIMASA. In a statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, the acting fleet commander added that the Nigerian Navy under the leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, was fully committed to the success of the Deep Blue Project.

He said: “The assets have al- ready been well deployed. As we speak five armored vehicles are deployed in Port Harcourt and three in Bonny.” He said that the project team deployed 10 more vehicles there, in addition to a drone unit in Bonny and some personnel. Also, the acting fleet commander hinted that during the last general elections in the country, the mere presence of deep blue assets alone in those locations provided the needed inference that was required.

He noted that in the Central Zone Command, the Navy had deployed three units of special mission elements in brass and two of the interceptor boats with the special intervention force elements in central command. He added: “In Lagos, just last week, we got a directive that there is a requirement and we are about to deploy two interceptor boats to support the operations that are ongoing in Lagos Inland waters. I can state categorically that we have the full backing of the Nigerian Navy for the success of the Deep Blue Project.”

The Director General of NI- MASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, OFR, restated the Agency’s commitment to a robust relationship with the Nigerian Navy towards the economic development of the country. He stressed: “I want to believe that the agency and the Nigerian Navy have a lot in common to ensure safety and security in the nation’s waters. While the Nigerian Navy takes care of the kinetic operations, NIMASA concentrates on non-kinetic operations, and the two will have to go hand in hand if we must succeed.

If you look at the armed forces act, the Nigerian Navy has a role to play in ensuring the implementation and enforcement of the NIMASA and Customs & Excise act.”