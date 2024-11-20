NMLA Plans Legal Framework, Reforms To Enhance Maritime Growth

Share

Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) is making a move that would promote a robust legal framework, advancing legal reforms and fostering best practices that would support sustainable growth and development in the maritime sector.

The association added that it would improve maritime laws and practices in the country to boost confidence in Nigeria’s position within the international shipping trade.

The President of the association, Mrs Funke Agbor disclosed this at the NMLA 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) with the theme: “Navigating policy and innovation: Practical pathways to a green future for Nigeria’s maritime sector,” brought together stakeholders to discuss policy advancements and innovations for the sector.

Agbor noted that the association remained focused on enhancing the capacity of Nigeria’s legal and judicial systems in maritime law, adopting forward-thinking policies, and aligning with international conventions.

Through these efforts, the president stressed that NMLA aim was to support Nigeria’s aspirations to become a regional leader in maritime operations and governance.

Also, she underscored the importance of this year’s AGM, which featured panel discussions on critical areas such as: judicial sale of ships, sustainable ship recycling and cybersecurity in the maritime sector.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr Pius Akutah, commended the NMLA’s role in shaping maritime law and policy in the country, noting that the AGM theme aligns with the NSC’s objectives of building a resilient and sustainable maritime sector.

Akutah explained that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a game-changer for Nigeria’s maritime industry, creating unprecedented opportunities through enhanced intra-African trade.

He said: “AfCFTA provides a platform to tap into larger markets, positioning Nigeria as a vital hub for regional trade.”

Akutah added that the council was working to eliminate nontariff barriers and streamline regulatory processes to facilitate smoother and more cost-effective cargo movement across Africa.

Also, he emphasised the NSC’s commitment to promoting environmental sustainability through regulatory reforms that support cleaner fuel alternatives, renewable energy investments, and ecofriendly port operations.

“Our role as the Port Economic Regulator is to set industry standards and encourage practices aligned with Nigeria’s environmental commitments,” he added.

Share

