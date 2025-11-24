NMLA Elects President

The Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) has elected Mr. Mike Igbokwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) as president.

He was elected at the association’s 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos to run its affairs for the next two years.

In a statement by the association, others executive members 1st Vice President: Professor Adewale Olawoyin, SAN; 2nd Vice President, Dr. Emeka Akabogu, SAN; Honorary Secretary, Mrs. Nneka Obianyor; Assistant Secretary, Mr. ‘Nonso Azih; Treasurer, Chief Omolola Ikwuagwu; Financial Secretary, Ms Kashimana Tsumba and Mrs. Mojisola Jaiye-Gbenle was elected as Publicity Secretary.

The newly elected leadership team will steer the Association into the next phase of its mission to promote the advancement of maritime law and practice in Nigeria.