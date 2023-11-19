NME, NIRAM Expos Will Boost Intra-africa Trade –MAN DG

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Raw Material Research & Development Council (RMRDC) said the forthcoming 7th edition of the Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment Expo (NME) and the 8th edition of the Nigerian Raw Materials Expo (NIRAM) in Lagos would be a catalyst multi- billion naira manufacturing deals for the country’s economy.

It is also expected to create a significant opportunity for manufacturing companies to learn, meet new potential clients, engage with one another to find out how to deal with manufacturing challenges and ultimately grow their manufacturing businesses.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir made this known during a press conference in Lagos, saying the event also aims to further support the development of intra- Africa trade with many African countries being represented to showcase their manufacturing products and potentials.

According to him, manufacturers, investors, industry leaders and stakeholders from across the continent will converge at this prestigious event to explore and harness the potential of the manufacturing sector.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Leoht Africa, Bunmi Aliyu, explained that the potential impact of the event would be felt for many more months after, as manufacturing companies further unpack the leads and contacts they would derive from the event, thus creating potential opportunities for engagements and business interactions.