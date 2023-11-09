NME Expo: Investors To Exhibit Latest Manufacturing Products

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, have disclosed that African and some foreign countries have shown interest in this year’s 7th edition of Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment Expo (NME) and the 8th Edition of the Nigerian Raw Materials Expo (NIRAM) in Lagos.

The organisers said the event will be taking place from the 21st to the 23rd of November 2023, by 9am at the Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. Speaking at a joint press conference in Lagos recently, the President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, described the NME and NIRAM expo as West Africa’s largest meeting of manufacturers in the continent, as it underscores manufacturing’s pivotal role as a catalyst for economic and social development within the region.

According to him, both the public and private sector organisations in Nigeria have signified their intentions to participate in the expo, as well as those who will be coming across West Africa, from Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Togo, as well as other African countries. Meshioye added that people, who will visit the expo were also coming from Europe (EU), Russia, India and some other world countries to showcase latest manufacturing products in the world.

The MAN president said: “The NME & NIRAM expo, recognised as the pre-eminent and all-encompassing event covering every facet of the manufacturing value chain, is gearing up to tackle pivotal issues in line with our theme, ‘Future Manufacturing: A roadmap to an enabling environment with sustainable industrialisation.’