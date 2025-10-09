NMDPRA Week’ll BeMost Influential Gathering In Nigeria –Ugochinyere

Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, said the annual week of the body would be the most influential petroleum industry stakeholders gathering in the country.

Ugochinyere who disclosed that the event will be attended President of the Senate President, Goddwill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Abbas Tajudeen, disclosed that regulatory bodies in the industry would engage in high-level policy and market dialogue, gain regulatory clarity, during the week.

He added that the engagement would explore investment and security opportunities that would shape the future of the nation’s downstream sector.

“It is a celebration of excellence in Nigeria’s petroleum downstream sector during which we will celebrate the successes recorded so far, identify the challenges and work out a sustainable solutions to factors affecting stability and expansion in the downstream sector.”