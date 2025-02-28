NMDPRA Warns Petroleum Marketers Against Under-Dispensing

Share

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) yesterday warned members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Ogun Sate against infractions. Some of the infractions include pump under-dispensing and operating without approval.

The authority also threatened to begin shutting down of stations without valid permits from March. The State Coordinator of NMDPRA, Mr Akinyemi Atilola, issued the warning during a special enlightenment and stakeholders’ engagement with the IPMAN executives, Mosimi branch.

Atilola underscored the need for customers to get value for their money, declaring that a penalty would be meted out to erring stations according to the number of fuel pumps sealed.

“I am not a vanguard of using money as a consequence or correctional measure, rather it should be the last employment of consequence management.

“However, as I came here, I found out that many of the underdispensing were just based on per location, per station, per plant.

“This means that if I close down your station because you are under-dispensing, and I decommission your pumps, it’s only N100,000 you come here to pay. No, that’s not what is going to happen now.”

