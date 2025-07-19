NMDPRA, S&P Global To Host W’African Refined Fuel Market Conference

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), in collaboration with S&P Global Commodity Insights, has announced the inaugural West African Refined Fuel Conference.

The two-day event, scheduled to be held in Abuja, is designed to provide a foundational platform for exploring the development of a West African reference market for refined fuels, with a focus on regional standardisation.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs Department of NMDPRA, George Ene-Ita, on Saturday in Abuja, the conference will also address pricing mechanisms, data transparency, stakeholder collaboration, market fundamentals and participation, as well as the expansion of in-country refining capacity and infrastructure development.

“A major focus will be placed on developing frameworks for data transparency, standardisation, and cross-border collaboration for building a robust and reliable pricing reference mechanism in West Africa,” the statement read in part.

“In addition to these goals, the conference will foster conversations around the regulatory, operational, and infrastructural requirements necessary for developing an integrated market.”

The conference is expected to bring together key stakeholders across the energy value chain, including regulators, petroleum and energy ministries across Africa, regional organisations, national and international oil companies, and private refiners.

Other participants will include depot and terminal operators, African oil and gas associations, financial institutions, multilateral organisations, oil and gas traders, marketing companies, shipowners, and marine service providers.

The platform will also serve as a forum to initiate discussions on aligning national policies across West African countries to support the emergence of a cohesive and resilient regional fuel market, marking the beginning of a new era of regional energy cooperation and market evolution.