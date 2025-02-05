NMDPRA Shuts 19 Illegal Gas Outlets In Delta

Share

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has sealed 19 illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas and Category D cooking gas outlets in Delta State.

Category D LPG operators are those who refill gas from licensed plants for customers to collect from their premises.

The NMDPRA Coordinator in Delta Victor Ohwodiasa told journalists in Warri yesterday that the outlets were shut down in Orerokpe, Ogwashi-Ukwu, and Warri, as well as other surrounding areas.

He said: “The illegal gas outlets were closed with the past two weeks for offences ranging from lack of prerequisite approvals to unsafe locations.

“During the operation, about 28 illegal outlets were identified by the authority. We tried to assess whether they could be regularised, as they were wrongly sited. “The outlet sealed in Ogwashi-Ukwu was a five.

