NMDPRA Seals Eight Filling Stations In Delta

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has sealed eight petroleum retail outlets in Warri and environs in Delta State.

The alleged offences, according to the Coordinator, NMDPRA, Delta State, Victor Ohwodiasa, include operating without valid licences, under-dispensing, poor safety culture and poor housekeeping.

Ohwodiasa, in an interview with journalists in Warri yesterday, said the errant retail outlets were shut down on Sunday.

He said they were located at Effurun/Sapele Road, Ughoton, Ifiekporo, Ubeji, and Ovwian community in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

While assuring of the determination of NMDPRA to continue to clamp down on defaulting retail outlets, he warned that it was ungodly for petroleum marketers to shortchange customers.

According to him, NMDPRA had realised that operators of the shut-down petrol stations adjusted their metres during weekends.

