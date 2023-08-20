NMDPRA Report Reveals Drop In Daily Consumption Of Petrol

Data obtained from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has shown a drop in the average daily consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called ‘petrol or fuel’ to 52 million litres in July as against the national consumption figure of 64,964,000 recorded in June 2023.

The data further revealed that the land-based stock and closing stock less dead stock of petrol was one billion one hundred and twenty million four hundred and eighty-seven thousand eight hundred and forty-eight litres (1,120,487,848) as of the end of July 2023.

Also, the marine stock which included berth and offshore availability was five hundred and twenty-one million thirty-five thousand six hundred and forty-five litres (521,035,645).

Although the total stock less dead stock was one billion six hundred and forty-one million five hundred and twenty-three four hundred and ninety-three (1,641,523,493) litres, the depot dead stock was however eighty-three million six hundred and thirty-seven thousand seven hundred and eighty-one (83,637,781) litres.

Total stock inclusive of dead stock was one billion seven hundred and twenty-five million one hundred and sixty-one thousand two hundred and seventy-four (1,725,161,274) litres.

in addition, the land-based days sufficiency was 21.55 days while marine days sufficiency was put at 10.02 days and total days sufficiency cumulatively stood at 31.57 days.

Conversely, on July 1st, land-based stock of PMS was one billion fifty-nine million three hundred and thirty thousand three hundred and twenty-one (1,059,330,321) litres while marine stock at berth and offshore stood at eight hundred and twenty-six million, four hundred and forty-seven thousand seven hundred and forty (826,447,740) litres.

Total stock less dead stock was one billion, eight hundred and eight-five million, seven hundred and seventy-eight thousand sixty-one (1,885,778,061) litres while depot dead stock was eighty-three million ninety-five and forty-two (83,095,042) litres.

Total stock inclusive of dead stock stood at one billion, nine hundred and sixty-eight million, eight hundred and seventy-three million, one hundred and three (1,968,873,103) litres.

Land-based sufficiency was 16.31 days, marine days sufficiency was 12.72 days and total days sufficiency was 29.03 days.

As of July 1st, the national PMS stock levels, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) had two hundred and ninety-three million three hundred and eighty thousand and seven hundred and thirty-five (293,380,735) litres in stock.

Members of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) had ninety-one million two hundred and two six hundred and forty-three (91,202,643) litres while Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria had seven hundred and fifty-three eight hundred and twenty-five one hundred and eighty-three (753,825,183) litres.

Also, by the July 31st, out of the one billion two hundred and three million forty-six thousand and ninety-one litres national inland PMS stock, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) had three hundred and seventy-seven million sixty-eight thousand seven hundred and seventy two litres in its stock.

Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) had sixty million nine hundred and seventy-three hundred and sixty-five litres while the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) had seven hundred and sixty-five sixteen thousand nine hundred and fifty-four litres.