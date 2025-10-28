NMDPRA, NUPRC, Others Restate Need For Energy Sector’s Growth

Prominent agencies and experts have called for sustained development in the energy sector through implementation of cutting-edge mechanisms, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Chief Executive Officer, The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Mr. Farouk Ahmed, has said that the oil and gas sector plays a crucial role in the nation’s economic growth, adding that its sustained development is critical for the country’s energy security and economic prosperity.

He noted that the challenges in the sector remained stark as he opined that electricity was improving but uneven. He noted that in 2025, reports suggest around 150 million Nigerians now have “adequate” electricity access, while 80 million still lack reliable supply.

Constraints

Ahmed also identified that there were still grid constraints, transmission losses, fuel (gas) supply gaps, and that distribution inefficiencies continue to hobble the system. He stated that partial dependence on imported petroleum products still exposed the nation to the dynamics of the global market and that global regulatory shifts, especially around methane emissions and import intensity rules, are converging to raise the bar for compliance.

He said: “With Nigeria’s vast gas resources, as outlined above, there exists huge potential for investment opportunities in a variety of areas, be it in the upstream, midstream or downstream sector of the gas value chain. “We are at the moment implementing our national Energy Transition Plan (ETP) which was launched in 2022.

This plan was aimed at steering the country towards the adoption of gas as a cleaner, cheaper and more eco-friendly energy source, which will promote energy access, reliability, and adherence to environmentally sustainable goals and initiatives, while promoting economic growth.

“In the last few years, strong emphasis has been placed on gas as a major energy source, and consequently it has been adopted as a transition fuel steering the nation away from carbon-dominated energy sources to less carbon intensive fuels like LPG, CNG, LNG, ethanol, biodiesel etc., before navigating us into the age of renewables in the near future.

This then calls for a broader scoped, more strategic forward look to vast opportunities available in other energy sources such as solar, wind and hydro energy, which can be tapped and developed in this truly blessed country of ours.”

He stated that the pathway to a sustainable future growth, centered on four strategic pillars: Gas as both backbone and bridge; Energy security through refining, storage, and supply resilience; decentralized power and clean alternatives and regulatory certainty, accountability, and people-centered policy initiatives.

He elucidated that from underutilized asset to National Backbone Gas is not just a complement to oil; it is central to Nigeria’s energy architecture, being an energy transition fuel. Ahmed said: “We must deepen gas-to-power, ensuring that new and existing power plants are not starved of feedstock.

The Abuja Thermal Power Station (1,350 MW) is a key node in this vision, built along the AKK corridor to anchor base-load gas supply. “The AKK (Ajaokuta–Kaduna– Kano) pipeline is nearing completion and will unlock gas to the North and industrial clusters in the region.

“We must promote gas industrialization; petrochemicals, fertilizer, gas-based manufacturing, and value chains that lock in more value locally. Regional gas corridors like the emerging Nigeria–Morocco Gas Pipeline promise to connect us to wider markets and reduce our dependence on local demand alone.

“We cannot talk about the energy future without tackling challenges of petroleum products infrastructure, supply and distribution. Without a shadow of a doubt, the operation of the 650,000 bpd Dangote Refinery has changed the supply dynamics, with an average daily contribution of up to 20 million liters, undoubtably, with potential for a future ramp up.

“To further strengthen our energy security, we must operationalize the National Strategic (petroleum products) Stock (NSS), in line with the provisions of the PIA 2021 to provide a buffer against major supply disruptions.” Ahmed, represented by Head, Public Affairs, NMDPRA, George Ene-Ita, spoke at the recent 2025 annual conference of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC), in Lagos. The theme of the conference was: “Nigeria’s energy future: Exploring opportunities and addressing risks for sustainable growth.”

Complex landscape

Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, in his address titled: “Nigeria’s Energy Future and the Role of NUPRC in Driving Upstream Oil and Gas Industry’s Rebound,” said that NUPRC when it was inaugurated four years ago, Nigeria inherited a complex landscape defined by declining investments, waning exploration activity and operational uncertainties. He said that with the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA)

In 2022 alone, Nigeria lost 13.5 million barrels of crude oil valued at $3.3 billion to theft and sabotage

2021, Nigeria entered a new era of regulatory clarity, transparency and predictability. Komolafe, who was represented by the Director, Lagos Regional Office of the Commission, Mr. Paul Osu, described the Act as having provided the solid foundation upon which the Commission has built the framework for the industry’s recovery and growth.

According to him, NUPRC has facilitated renewed activity across mature assets to achieve the national production target of 2.5 million BOPD by 2027, adding that these interventions are projected to deliver incremental volumes exceeding one million barrels of oil per day, a key milestone toward achieving the national production target of 2.5 million BOPD by 2027.

Speaking on ‘Nigeria’s Energy Future and the Role of NUPRC in Driving Upstream Oil and Gas Industry’s Rebound,’ he disclosed that the NUPRC and other stakeholders are working to address the challenges hindering oil production.

According to him, there is a need to protect the nation’s energy infrastructure and uphold the principles of transparency, accountability and efficiency that define its regulatory mandate. He said: “As we look to the future, our priorities remain to sustain Nigeria’s upstream rebound, achieve 2.5 million BOPD by 2027, and strengthen gas.

Through these efforts, the commission is not only driving the rebound of the oil and gas industry, but also shaping Nigeria’s long term energy future.” According to him, a sustainable rebound also demands secure infrastructure and credible measurement systems.

Power

A former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, advised that for Nigeria to achieve appreciable power services, there is the need for a pragmatic and multi-pronged strategy that leverages the country’s strengths while confronting its vulnerabilities head on.

According to him, Nigeria’s energy future was not a choice between opportunity and risk; but a challenge to navigate both dynamics together. He noted that successive administrations of the Federal Government of Nigeria had set an unprecedented energy reforms agenda in motion in recent years.

He said: “Dirst, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), signed into law in 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been reshaping our oil and gas governance; the pivotal fuel subsidy removal in 2023 by the incumbent President Bola Tinubu has revamped the oil sector towards curtailing corruption and saving more revenue for government.

“And of course, we also have the Electricity Act, also signed into law in 2023 that is redefining how power is generated, transmitted, and consumed. “This landmark legislation repealed the Electric Power Sector Reform Act of 2005 and shifted the electricity landscape from a centralised, federal-dominated system to a more decentralised, private sectorled, and multi-tiered market, while also empowering states to regulate their own electricity sectors.

“Yet, according to the Nigerian Society of Engineers at its 29th edition of the NSE October Lecture Series held last Friday in Abuja, the power reforms have not fully translated to tangible improvements or achievements of intended goals.”

He said the report that installed national power capacity remained around 13,000 megawatts, with actual generation still below 50 per cent of that figure, is not encouraging. He added that among factors said to be responsible for the power inadequacy, despite reforms, are “gas supply constraints, transmission bottlenecks, and commercial inefficiencies cutting across the entire electricity value chain.”

For him, three major energy challenges remained daunting for Nigeria today: He spoke while delivering his speech on Nigeria’s energy future” exploring opportunities and addressing risks for sustainable growth in Lagos during the 2025 Conference of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC). Ogah, also President, Master’s Energy Group, stated that it is key that the energy and power reforms deliver tangible promised results to justify the reforms.

He added that it is necessary to maximise the value of the nation’s hydrocarbon endowment before it declines, and to deliver universal, accessible and affordable energy to every Nigerian household.

The ex-minister noted that oil and gas remain the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, accounting for roughly 70 per cent of export earnings and supporting millions of jobs. He added that the Petroleum Industry Act gives the country a clear roadmap to capture more value, but only if the nation acts decisively.

Transparency

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, said Nigeria’s energy future would not be defined by the size of our reserves or production capacity, but by how transparently and prudently they manage the nation’s natural resource wealth — the revenues, data, contracts, and decisions that shape the national destiny.

He opined that transparency was the foundation of a sustainable energy future. He advised that the era of secrecy in resource governance is over. According to him, the global energy transition towards cleaner fuels, gas optimisation, and renewable energy requires openness, responsibility, and innovation at every stage of the value chain.

Orji also said that the NEITI 2021–2022 Oil and Gas Industry Reports showed that Nigeria earned $23.04 billion in 2021 and $23.05 billion in 2022 from the sector. He said the agency also identified outstanding remittances of N1.5 trillion owed to the Federation by some companies and government agencies — funds that could significantly support energy infrastructure, education, and healthcare if recovered.

According to him, NEITI’s findings also exposed the devastating cost of poor accountability. He said, for example, in 2022 alone, Nigeria lost 13.5 million barrels of crude oil valued at $3.3 billion to theft and sabotage. He noted this was revenue that could have financed a full year of the federal health budget or provided energy access to millions of households.

The ex-minister said that these losses were not just economic — they represent broken trust, institutional weaknesses, and missed opportunities for national progress. He added that this was precisely why transparency and accountability are not optional but are existential.

Orji said about N1.5 trillion owed to the Federation by some companies and government agencies could significantly support key sectors such as energy infrastructure, education, and healthcare if recovered. The NEITI boss advised that as Nigeria positions gas as its transition fuel and renewable energy as its future, governance must keep pace with innovation.

He advised that the nation’s energy future must rest on verifiable data, open contracts, measurable emissions, and accountable institutions. According to him, together with the media, civil society, and responsible industry players, they can build an energy sector that powers industries, empowers citizens, and strengthens democracy.

Last Line

“The path to Nigeria’s sustainable energy future rests on three interlocking values — Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability,” Orji said.