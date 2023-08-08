NMDPRA, NSCDC Reach Agreement To Safeguard Petroleum Facilities

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have reached an agreement to maintain a collaborative and seamless partnership aimed at safeguarding, the nation’s petroleum facilities and natural resources.

The agreement was reached on Tuesday when NMDPRA leadership received a delegation from NSCDC led by its Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, at the Headquarters in Abuja.

This was contained in a post on the NMDPRA-verified Twitter handle.

It read: ”The Authority received a delegation from Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) led by Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Commandant General at the Headquarters in Abuja.

“During the meeting, both agencies reached an agreement to maintain a collaborative and seamless partnership aimed at safeguarding natural resources, particularly our petroleum facilities.

“In his opening remarks, Mallam Bashir Sadiq, the Executive Director of Corporate Services and Administration, observed that throughout the years, the NMDPRA and the NSCDC have functioned as interconnected entities in fulfilling their mandate.

“He expressed optimism that this visit will solidify and reinforce the existing rapport between both agencies.

“He also emphasised the shared commitment to sustaining this affable association while collectively working towards the betterment of our esteemed nation.”

The posts were, however, silent on the response of NMDPRA.