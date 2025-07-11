NMDPRA: Nigerian Lawyers Protest At US, Swiss Embassies, Demand Ahmed’s Probe

The call for the probe and prosecution of the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed, took international dimension as some lawyers protested at the United States of America and Swiss embassies in Abuja.

The lawyers, estimated at about 500, and members of the Concerned Young Professionals Network, yesterday, gathered at the embassies demanding for the intervention of the international community in the alleged corruption involving Ahmed.

Aquila Kendo, National Coordinator of the Concerned Young Professionals Network who led the protest, submitted a letter to both the US and the Swiss Ambassadors, calling for diplomatic measures to hold Ahmed accountable for alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds.