NMDPRA: Nigeria Saves N6trn In 9M On Downstream Deregulation

The Authority Chief Executive (ACE) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Saidu Mohammed, has revealed that Nigeria saved about N6 trillion in just nine months following full deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector. Mohammed made the revelation while delivering a keynote address during the “Ideas in Action: Upstream, Downstream,.

Technology, Power” session at the ongoing 2026 Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) titled, ‘Driving Nigeria’s Downstream Renaissance : Regulation, Investment and Market Confidence in Wednesday in Abuja. He further disclosed that the country was firmly on course to end fuel importation completely, as she accelerates plans to become Africa’s leading energy hub, the has declared.

According to him, the once-troubled downstream sector long plagued by scarcity, inefficiency, weak compliance and heavy fiscal losses, has entered an “irreversible phase of transformation” driven by regulatory reforms, investment discipline and market liberalisation under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He said: “For decades, the downstream sector was defined by infrastructure decay, supply uncertainties and huge inefficiencies. Today, I am pleased to affirm that this narrative is rapidly changing.

What we are witnessing is a transformation driven by policy, enabled by investment and sustained by effective regulation.” The NMDPRA boss disclosed that Nigeria, which depended 100 per cent on imported petroleum products, was already reversing that trend following the emergence of domestic refining capacity. He said: “We depended 100 per cent on importation.

That is the story we are changing towards zero importation and ultimately exportation. Today, we have a refinery that meets a substantial part of our national demand, and for some products like aviation fuel, we are already exporting. The goal is clear: move from 100 per cent importation to zero, and then to exportation.”