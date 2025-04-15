NMDPRA: Nigeria Records 30m Litres Drop In Petrol Imports 

Share

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA) has said that Nigeria has reduced its importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by 30 million litres by cutting daily volumes from 44.6 million litres in August 2024 to 14.7 million litres as of April 13, 2025.

At the Meet-the-Press briefing series organised by the Presidential Communications Team (PTC) at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, NMDPRA Chief Executive Officer, Farouk Ahmed, attributed the 30-million-litre drop in imports to increased contributions from local refineries.

Ahmed disclosed that local production of petrol surged by 670 per cent during the same period.

He attributed this rise to the gradual restart of the Port Harcourt Refining Company in late November, along with added output from modular refineries across the country.

“After contributing virtually nothing in August, local plants delivered 26.2 million litres per day in early April, a jump from the 3.4 million litres recorded in September, which was the first month with measurable output,” Ahmed explained.

Despite the growth in domestic supply, Ahmed noted that total national supply exceeded the government’s 50 million litres per day consumption benchmark only twice within the eight-month period—56 million litres in November and 52.3 million litres in February.

He added that March saw a slight dip to 51.5 million litres per day, while the first half of April recorded an even lower average of 40.9 million litres per day.

Ahmed emphasized that the NMDPRA issued import licenses strictly in line with national supply requirements, underscoring the Authority’s commitment to balancing imports with growing local production capacity.

Details later…

Share