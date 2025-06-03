NMDPRA: Natural Gas’ll Fuel Actualisation Of FG’s $1trillion Economy

Share

The Chief Executive Officer, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr Farouk Ahmed, has said that natural gas is key in actualising Federal Government’s plan to build a $1 trillion economy.

He noted that Nigeria had abundant gas potential, adding that it is imperative to utilise and maximise it. Ahmed spoke through his Assistant Director and Senior Technical Assistant, Adedayo Oyinlola, during a recent webinar organised by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN).

The title of the webinar was: “Natural gas pricing & investment opportunities in Nigeria’s auto-Compressed Natural Gas sector.”

Recall that recently FG launched a new initiative to establish an operating model and framework for economic and financial inclusion, targeted to transform Nigeria into a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The project is aimed at addressing poverty and catalyse sustainable economic growth from the ground up. Vice President, Kashim, while kicking off a meeting for the initiative, said the mechanism symbolised the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to enhancing financial and economic inclusion across Nigeria.

He noted that the idea was to provide access to capital and eradicate poverty through legislative interventions and critical policies.

In addition, FG had also unveiled the Aso Accord on economic and financial inclusion, a multi-pronged blueprint designed to achieve universal access to financial services.

The strategy is a core pillar of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda to transform the nation into a $1 trillion economy by 2030, while combating poverty and insecurity through broadbased prosperity.

Ahmed said the agency was committed to stabilising the domestic gas market through sound regulatory policies.

He said: “We believe for us to be able to support the government in building the $1 trillion economy, natural gas is actually the fuel that will help us to power this route and achieve this objective.

“Looking also at a targeted building of $1 trillion economy, we believe that if we explore natural gas, it will help in powering and achieving the prime objective of the government to be able to grow the economy to the benchmark prescribed.

“We are also improving our regulatory efficiency as a regulatory body, as business enabler, for the ministry and the downstream sector, to ensure we achieve this objective of powering, adding value within the mainstream using our gas resource to build a $1 trillion economy.”

He added: “And looking ahead we intend to stabilise the domestic gas market through our regulatory initiatives and the current supply of 3.85 billion cubic feet per day.

We intend to, through our regulatory activities, ensure the growth of the gas utilisation and supply to up to 5 billion cubic feet per day.

“In addition we are collaborating with the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) so that we can have greater traction for the mobility of CNG adoption, enhanced collaboration among players and regulation in gas to power.

We are adopting and implementing, also domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) pricing framework so as to ensure that we domesticate the LPG supply and grow the gas market in Nigeria.

“Nigerian gas market is actually very expensive. From the current supply of over almost 4 billion cubic feet of annual, I mean, daily supply of natural gas, we believe there will be expansion looking at the plant infrastructure, projects like AKK, Ajaokuta Pipeline Project and the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline Project, those projects coming on stream and population size.”

The Authority Chief Executive noted that natural gas and its derivatives had been widely accepted globally as the energy transition. He explained that it is very viable, cleaner, and also available.

He, however, said there had been factors at the global scene affecting the prices of gas. He said: “We know the impact, the factors that are accounting for the volatility in the price of natural gas in a global perspective.

Of course, we very much know that we have seen a persistent war between Russia and Ukraine, and several sanctions being imposed on Russia, limiting the flow of oil and gas. That has affected the price of natural gas.

“In addition, we see that the trade war between US and China, the global world’s largest economies, has also impacted the global economy, as well as the fuel demand supply balance.

We’ve also seen that the persisting conflict in the Middle East has accounted for the concerns of the rising geopolitical risk premium. All these have impacted the price of natural gas.”

Ahmed recalled that Nigeria had the ninth largest proving gas reserve in the world. He added that the country has over 2.3 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas.

According to him, the gas potential in the country is so enormous that stakeholders need to develop initiative and be very innovative so that the nation can maximize and optimize great value within the mainstream sector of its gas resource.

He stated that a very important event and a very important policy initiative of this current administration, which is to implement deregulation, had actually incentivized the shift, and the move, to increase the utilization of gas. He said it was more so to develop and expand, tipping the domestic gas market.

