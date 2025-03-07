NMDPRA Issues Licenses For New Refineries In Abia, Delta, Edo

Share

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Resources Authority (NMDPRA) has announced that it has issued refining licenses to three companies to build new refineries in Abia, Delta, and Edo States.

According to a post on NMDPRA’s X on Friday, the Authority Chief Executive, NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, presented the licenses to the winners.

It added that the three proposed refineries will have a combined refining capacity of 140,000 barrels per day.

It explained that the refineries are: Eghudu Refinery Ltd in Edo state issued a 100,000 bpd refining license; MB Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Ltd in Delta State issued a License to establish a 30,000 bpd refinery and HIS Refining and Petrochemical Company Ltd. in Abia state issued a license for a 10,000 bpd refinery.

It read: “The Authority Chief Executive, Engr. Farouk Ahmed presented a License to construct a 100,000 bpd refinery to Eghudu Refinery Ltd in Edo state, a License to establish a 30,000 bpd refinery to MB Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Ltd in Delta state, and a License to establish a 10,000 bpd refinery to HIS Refining and Petrochemical Company Ltd. in Abia state.

“These Licenses, which would add 140,000 barrels per day to Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity, were presented to the MDs of the companies.”

