NMDPRA Boss Breaks Silence, Says ICPC’ll Provide Opportunity To Clear His Name

…Disclaims statement

Authority Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr Farouk Ahmed, has said he is aware of allegations by someone he did not name that has been taken to a formal investigative institution.

In a statement on Wednesday, titled: Disclaimer/clarification, he also said the matter before the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission would provide an opportunity to dispassionately distill the issues and to clear his name.

The statement read: “My attention has been drawn to a purported response I was said to have made on the recent allegations against my person. I hereby state categorically that the so-called statement did not emanate from me.

“While I am aware of the wild and spurious allegations made against my family and me and the frenzy it has generated, as a regulator of a sensitive industry, I have opted not to engage in public brickbat.

“Thankfully, the person behind the allegations has taken it to a formal investigative institution. I believe that would provide an opportunity to dispassionately distill the issues and to clear my name.”

The Chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, had made allegations of corruption against Ahmed and also petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Dangote, in the petition, dated and submitted on December 16 through his lawyer, Ogwu Onoja, SAN, urged the ICPC to arrest, investigate and prosecute Farouk boss, for allegedly living far beyond his legitimate means as a public servant.

Dangote accused Farouk of spending more than $7million on the education of his four children in Switzerland. He alleged that Farouk paid upfront for a six-month period, without any lawful source of income to justify such expenditure.

Dangote, in the petition, named the four children and the Swiss schools they attend, the amount paid for each of them, to enable the ICPC to verify the claims.

The petition read: “That Engr Farouk Ahmed has grossly abused his office contrary to the extant provisions of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers and, in doing so, enmeshed himself in monumental corruption and unlawful spending of Public funds running into millions of dollars.

“That Engr Farouk Ahmed spent without evidence of lawful means of income a humongous amount of money of over 7million dollars of Public funds, for the education of his four children in different schools in Switzerland for a period of six years upfront.”

Dangote further alleged that the NMDPRA boss used the instrumentality of the agency to embezzle and divert public funds for personal gain and private interests, actions which he claimed had fuelled public outrage and recent protests by various groups.

He also accused Farouk of spending his entire adult working life in the Nigerian public sector and could not, based on his legitimate earnings over the years, have accumulated funds close to the alleged $7million used to finance his children’s education abroad.

He opined that upon successful prosecution under the same provision of the law, the offence attracts a prison term of five years without an option of a fine.

The petition also read: “It is without doubt that the above facts in relation to abuse of office, breach of the Code of Conduct for public officers, corrupt enrichment and embezzlement are gross acts of corrupt practices for which your Commission is statutorily empowered under Section 19 of the ICPC Act to investigate and prosecute.

“That Engr Farouk Ahmed has corruptly enriched himself with taxpayers’ money meant for public consumption and diverted it into private uses.

“Any Public officer who uses his office or position to gratify or confer any corrupt or unfair advantage upon himself or any relation or associate of the public officer or any other public officer shall be guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for five(5) years without option of fine.”

Africa’s richest man said he was confident in the capacity of the ICPC, working alongside other anti-corruption agencies, to prosecute financial crimes and ensure that offenders are punished once a prima facie case is established.

He therefore appealed to the Commission to act decisively by investigating the allegations against Farouk and prosecuting him if found culpable, stressing that the matter is already in the public domain.

Dangote further stated that decisive action by the ICPC would help uphold justice and protect the image of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He promised to provide evidence to substantiate his allegations of corrupt enrichment, abuse of office and impunity against Farouk.

A statement from an official of Dangote Group titled: Corruption: Farouk moves to pay over N200bn bridging claims as Dangote petitions ICPC, stated that Ahmed was facing intensifying scrutiny following moves to allegedly pay more than N200 billion in outstanding bridging claims to oil marketers.

It quoted unnamed industry sources as having said the planned payment of the claims, which, he stated, reportedly cover legacy obligations for 2023, 2024 and 2025, has raised serious concerns among economists and sector analysts, particularly over the absence of verifiable data to justify a significant portion of the claims.

Bridging claims are government payments made to oil marketers to compensate for the cost of transporting petroleum products from depots to various parts of the country, enabling uniform pump prices nationwide.

Industry analysts note that this benefit was rarely enjoyed by Nigerians, as petroleum products are sold at a higher rate in most parts of the country.

“In several instances, marketers submit bridging claims that do not correspond with the levies paid per litre, with discrepancies of up to 47 per cent.

“The current move to settle approximately N250 billion in legacy bridging claims, despite the regulator’s inability to provide empirical data to substantiate as much as 47 per cent of those claims against verified levies paid by depot owners and importers, strongly suggests the presence of irregular and potentially sinister practices.

“It is therefore imperative for the Auditor-General of the Federation to immediately halt the processing of all bridging claims until a comprehensive investigation and forensic audit are conducted to ensure that claims approved by the regulator accurately align with levies paid per litre,” the statement quoted an unnamed senior industry source.