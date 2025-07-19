NMDPRA Boss’ $5.5m Chidren’s School Fees, Litmus Test To Anti-corruption Fight, Says Ct

The Coalition for Transparency (CT), a civil society organisation (CSO), said the over $5.5million the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed allegedly spent on his children’s school fees, is a litmus test for President Bola Tinubu’s anti-corruption commitment.

The coalition at a press conference in Abuja on Friday noted that four of Ahmed’s children attended some of the world’s most expensive secondary and tertiary institutions abroad, adding that the $5.5 million he spent on their school fees “is vastly disproportionate to his earnings as a career civil servant.”

The convener of the group, Obinna Francis, who read the text of the press conference, alleged that the elite Swiss boarding schools the children attended charge annual school fees of between $180,000 and $200,000 per child.

According to him, this amounted to between $4.32 million and $4.8 million for secondary education alone in six years.

“Additional millions were reportedly spent on tertiary education, including a son’s recent Harvard degree, costing over $250,000 annually,” he said.

Francis argued that these figures were inexplicable for a public servant with no known investments, inheritance, or side ventures.

“Ahmed’s lavish spending is a dagger in the heart of Nigeria’s struggling masses.

“While families scrounged for scraps, his children basked in institutions reserved for royalty and billionaires.

“His silence and vague claims of integrity are an insult to Nigerians,” he stated.

He disclosed that his group has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation, and urged the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to launch a thorough investigation into Ahmed’s finances.

The group challenged Ahmed to disclose his assets and prove the legitimacy of his wealth or resign immediately.

“Ahmed’s refusal to explain undermines faith in our institutions,” the coalition added, describing the scandal as a “national outrage.

“If Ahmed cannot explain how he bankrolled Swiss schools and Harvard degrees, he has no place in public office.”