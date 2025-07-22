NMDPRA Advocates Oil Pricing Template For Africa

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has called for the creation of a regional oil pricing benchmark tailored to the peculiarities of the West African market.

The Authority Chief Executive (ACE), Engr. Farouk Ahmed, made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening session of the Global Commodity Insights Conference on the West African Refined Fuel Market. The conference was organised in partnership with S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Ahmed expressed concern that despite being both a major producer and consumer of petroleum products, Africa continues to rely on posted prices from global reference markets.

He warned that continued dependence on foreign pricing templates undermines the region’s unique market dynamics, stressing the urgent need to address pricing disparities and arbitrage inefficiencies in petroleum product trade across Africa.

He said a regional benchmark would enhance price transparency, deepen market development, boost energy security, promote intra-African petroleum trade, attract downstream investments through trade zones and digital market platforms, and support the establishment of additional storage and supply infrastructure to meet growing demand.

“Despite West Africa being a significant producer of hydrocarbon resources, an important consumer of refined petroleum products and a growing refining hub, the region continues to depend on posted prices of global reference markets such as Northwest Europe (NWE), US Gulf Coast, Mediterranean, Singapore, and the Arab Gulf for its trading activities,” Ahmed stated.

“While these benchmarks are globally accepted, they often do not reflect the unique supply chain peculiarities, market dynamics, and economic realities of the African continent.”

According to him, West Africa currently records a monthly gasoline trade volume of 2.05 million metric tonnes, 69 percent of which is imported and 31 percent refined locally in Nigeria, Ghana, Niger, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire.

He cited the 2025 OPEC World Oil Outlook, which projects an additional 1.2 million barrels per day refining capacity in Africa between 2025 and 2030. West Africa, he said, will significantly contribute to this through new refinery projects, upgrades, and rehabilitations already underway.

These countries presently have a combined refining capacity of 1.335 million barrels per day, a figure expected to rise with the completion of new and upgraded facilities.

“Our partnership with S&P Global will leverage their world-class market intelligence and our regulatory expertise to launch pilot indices that accurately reflect local pricing realities,” Ahmed said.

In his remarks, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mr. Bayo Ojulari, urged African energy stakeholders to shift from short-term investments and capital flight to coordinated action and indigenous ownership of the continent’s refining ambitions.

He lamented Africa’s continued export of crude oil while importing refined products at a premium, calling the situation a costly imbalance that threatens energy sovereignty and industrial progress.

“Our refining vision must not be hostage to capital flight. Africa must move from declarations to delivery, from national ambitions to regional execution. We must transform from fragmented development into a system-scale transformation powered by bold investments and resilient partnerships.”

Ojulari noted that although over 80 percent of the world’s energy is still fossil-based, Africa remains heavily reliant on refined imports despite its crude oil resources.

“This structural asymmetry depletes value, weakens our industrialization efforts, and compromises our energy independence,” he said.

Identifying chronic underinvestment, fragmented regulations, and policy inconsistencies as key bottlenecks, Ojulari stressed the need for a continental strategy rooted in shared markets, integrated infrastructure, and harmonized policies.

He urged stakeholders to adopt infrastructure designs that support regional integration and resilience, with refineries strategically located near ports and demand centres, connected by secure and climate-resilient transport corridors.