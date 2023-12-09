NMD On ‘Japa’: My Govt Is Creating Opportunities For Youths, Young Graduates, Tinubu Tells Irregular Migrants

…As NCRMI Receives 4,500, Integrates 4,000 Voluntary Returning Migrants In 2023

Given his government’s concerted efforts to create economic and job opportunities for the youths and young graduates, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pleaded with young Nigerians languishing in various countries as irregular immigrants to return home and contribute to nation-building!

The President assured that the main kernel of the Renewed Agenda of his administration was the spread of economic prosperity to all Nigerians, especially the youth and vulnerable groups.

Tinubu made the plea at the annual National Dialogue on Migration (NDM) held at the Banquet Hall of the presidential villa in Abuja to commemorate the 2023 edition of International Migrants’ Day.

The President, who was represented by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, recalled that the United Nations, UN General Assembly, proclaimed 18 December of every year as International Migrants Day, to draw attention to the contributions of migrants of all categories to the economies of their host and origin countries saying Nigeria seized the opportunity to use dialogue as part of 2023 edition to acknowledge the challenges encountered by most migrants as they embark on the difficult experience of relocating from their home communities to transit other countries in search of economic opportunities.

According to President Tinubu, “the theme of this year’s Dialogue, “Leveraging on Youth Migration for National Development”, aptly points to what we need to do as a nation to leverage the positive aspects of migration for national development.

“In particular, the recent upsurge of youth migration to locations outside Nigeria is surely a matter for concern, particularly given the fact that the majority of the affected youths are skilled individuals on whom national resources have been expended” “Young people should not be gullible or deceived it’s tougher out there, we do not want to lose this critical human capital on the Mediterranean Sea, desert or in compromising situations”.

Assuring of his government’s resolve to change the narrative, the president stressed: “Let me assure you all that my government’s social and economic policies and programmes, are targeted at improving the general welfare of Nigerians, reducing the incidence of extreme poverty and producing jobs for our young graduates”

He then “implored our graduates to take advantage of government programmes – and there are several of them—to promote small and medium enterprises, including ongoing programmes in the states, focusing on job creation.

The outcome of these and other well-meaning policies and programmes of government was the creation of a prosperous country in which citizens would have no reason to migrate to other lands through irregular means.

“I call on all Nigerians to collaborate with the government to build a successful economy,” he added.

Earlier, the Federal Commissioner of, the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons IDPs, Hon. Aliyu Ahmed Tijani noted that the dialogue echoed the global call for a better tomorrow which encapsulated the urgency with which Nigeria must address the challenges of migration, particularly as they affect the aspirations and potentials of young people.

Tijani disclosed that the Commission has successfully assisted in the reception of no fewer than 4,500 voluntary and repatriated migrants from various countries including Libya, Niger Republic, Mali, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and Morocco, among others.

“This week alone, the Commission coordinated the reception of 256 Nigerian migrants from Libya and Niger with the support of the International Organization for Migration IOM and other national and sub-regional migration stakeholders”, he said.