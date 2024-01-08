NMB names CEO for commercial banking

NOVA Merchant Bank has appointed Adebowale Oyedeji as chief executive officer of its commercial banking. The bank said in a statement that his appointment had been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It added that Oyedeji would succeed Nath Ude, the former managing director, whose tenure expired on November 6, 2023, noting that the new move follows its recent requisition of the national commercial banking license from the relevant authorities.

Oyedeji obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from University of Ibadan, Master of Science degree in financial economics from University of London and Advanced Management Programme (AMP) from Havard Business School (HBS). He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and honorary member of Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB). He has held several executive positions in foreign and Nigerian environments giving him the global perspective to leading a financial institution to success. He was previously the managing director of Guaranty Trust Bank, UK (a subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Bank Group) between 2008 and 2011 and was an executive director of Guaranty Trust Bank Group from 2011 to 2018 with supervision of various industry focused corporate and commercial banking teams that