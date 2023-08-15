NMA To Collaborate with EDOHiS To Fight Quackery In Edo

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA lb Edo State chapter, on Tuesday, announced that it was set to collaborate with Edo Health Insurance Scheme (EDOHiS), and the general public to put an end to the menace of quackery in the state.

The Chairman of the Association, Dr Udoka Imoisili, who made the announcement while addressing journalists in Benin City, said the association through its 2023 Annual General Conference Meeting and Scientific Conference (AGM&SC), is to commence assisting the State Government to institute modalities to get into a health insurance social contract with citizens of the state to reduce quackery and improve the health indices of the state, adding that the NMA is committed to ensuring that all indigenes have access to health care.

“Out-of-pocket payment for healthcare services, particularly in the face of the current economic challenges, drives most residents to patronise quacks with the attendant untoward effects of preventable morbidities and mortalities.

“Quackery flourishes in the absence of a well coordinated and implemented health insurance to the detriment of the people, the healthcare practitioners, and the government”, she said.

She noted that the poor health indices in the state and the country at large were multifactorial and can be largely attributed (as studies have shown) to

the inability of the masses to afford health care, lack of good health-seeking behaviour, and poor availability of health information.

Besides, she said Edo NMA has done an appraisal of the prevalent health challenges alongside the impediments to achieving Universal health coverage and has saddled herself with the task of providing answers to this Hydra-headed menace of poor health indices and quackery ravaging the society.

“We have committed ourselves, to collaborate with Edo State Government in developing a strategic plan and with actionable recommendations to reposition the health insurance pack(EDOHIS) in the heart of the people.

“Providing permanent solutions to the health challenges of the people is not only the responsibility of government, but collaborative efforts between government and stakeholders.

“As the custodian of the health of the most esteemed citizens of Edo state, it is a professional and moral burden on us in the NMA Edo state branch to be at the forefront of this battle against poor health indices, quackery, and ensure the best quality of health for Edo citizens.

“We are confident that, although the factors militating against access to good health in the state are enormous, they are very surmountable.

“We must pay the price now to emancipate the people with whom the government entrusted their health into our hands”, Dr Imoisili stressed.

She hinted that in a bid to check the activities of quacks and quackery, the Edo NMA may sponsor a bill at the state House of Assembly to ban advertisements of medicines.

“Quackery in our communities has become an organised crime and syndicate that appear difficult to cure this cancer ripping patients off their health and finance, with its attendant effect on the government.

“Edo NMA continues to stand up to the task to develop a framework to halt the growth of these serious health challenges by making health affordable and accessible. It has been suggested that increased access to insurance reduces the burden of diseases and quackery.

The NMA noted that Out-of-pocket payment for health is expensive for the vulnerable poor in society and called for the implementation of health insurance by making an urgent social contract between the government and the people a legal reform that ensures all citizens of Edo states are enrolled in EDOHIS with ease.

“This will curb patronage of quacks no matter how they brandish themselves. No citizen will leave where he/she can access “free” medical care to a quack.

“This singular act will promote good health-seeking behaviour, control to eliminate quackery and integrate health insurance into the attitude of the people.