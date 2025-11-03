NMA Threatens Strike Over Abducted Anambra Doctor

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Anambra State branch, has called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo and security agencies to secure the freedom of their colleague Tochukwu Mbanugo, who was abducted on 30 October.

It made the call in a communiqué at the end of an Emergency General Meeting (EGM) on Saturday. The NMA said Mbanugo, a consultant neurosurgeon with the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, was kidnapped in front of his hospital at Uruagu, Nnewi, in the evening of 30 October.

According to the association, the kidnappers have not established communication with Mbanugo’s family, relatives, friends or colleagues as of the meeting time, urging the government and security agencies to rise up to this challenge immediately.

The doctors said: “A 72- hour ultimatum is hereby given to the Anambra government to secure the immediate release of our colleague, Dr Tochukwu Mbanugo.

“If at the expiration of the above timeline and our member’s release is not secured, all the doctors in Anambra State under the aegis of NMA, Anambra will down tools until our member is released. “An emergency meeting will be convened within the next 72 hours to review the progress made so far.”