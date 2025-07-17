NMA Slams Femi Adesina Over Comment On Nigerian Hospitals

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) on Thursday criticized former presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, describing his recent comments on the Nigerian healthcare sector as an “insult to Nigerians”.

New Telegraph recalls that Adesina, during a Television interview, stated that the late former President Muhammadu Buhari might have died earlier if he had relied on Nigerian hospitals.

However, reacting to the statement, Chairman of the NMA, Rivers State chapter, Dr. Diamond Tamunokuro, in an interview, said Adesina’s remarks were deeply disrespectful to the millions of Nigerians who depend on the same health system for everything from basic care to specialized treatment.

Tamunokuro described the comments as reflective of the failure of the administration Adesina served, particularly in the area of healthcare development.

He called on Nigerians to hold political leaders accountable and question whether they genuinely have the country’s best interests at heart or are simply in government for personal enrichment.

READ ALSO

He added that doctors in Nigeria are sacrificing everything day to improve the health system in the country.

“It’s an insult on well meaning Nigerians to hear such statements from politicians and political appointees.

“I mean, there are Nigerians in this country that receive healthcare from the same healthcare system that Mr. Femi Adesina just completely abused and ridiculed.

“And they receive all kinds of treatments from basic medical treatment to specialist treatment. And they have lived even longer than the late president lived.

“So, for him to make such a statement, it means that he has cleared said that himself and the administration he served under was a complete failure, particularly in terms of healthcare.

“Nigerians should actually rise up and begin to ask politicians whether they mean well for the country or they are there for just feeding fat and just extend their pockets,” the Rivers NMA chairman said.