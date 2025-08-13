NMA Raises The Alarm Over Mental Health Crisis Among Doctors

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) yesterday expressed concern over the growing mental health challenges and well-being of doctors in Nigeria.

Kwara State NMA Chairman AbdulRahman Afolabi stated this during a news conference organised on the side lines of the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ilorin.

He urged policymakers, healthcare institutions, professional bodies, and the public to invest in the mental health of doctors and empower them to lead innovative healthcare solutions for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The theme of the AGM is entitled: “Medicine and Entrepreneurship” and the sub-theme: “Mental Health and Well-being of Doctors in Nigeria: Importance of Mental Health”.

He said: “While we celebrate innovation and leadership, we must also confront a growing crisis of the mental health and well-being of doctors in Nigeria.

“Doctors are at the front lines of care, yet often face overwhelming stressors such as long working hours, high patient loads, poor remuneration, inadequate infrastructure, workplace insecurity and violence.”