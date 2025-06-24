NMA Raises Concerns Over Leadership Crisis At Yaba Psychiatric Hospital

Share

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called for adherence to the laid-down process for the tenure and appointment of the acting Medical Director of the Federal NeuroPsychiatric Hospital Yaba.

Its Lagos State Chairman, Dr Babajide Saheed, in a statement on Monday, said the institution is on the verge of administrative collapse due to the emerging crisis over the appointment of acting Medical Director.

According to him, the NMA is duty-bound to speak on behalf of its members and the broader healthcare community when actions within the system undermine integrity, efficiency, and the well-being of patients and professionals.

Saheed commended the Minister of State for Health Adekunle Salako for their initial steps in responding to the staff’s concern.

He said: “We are compelled to register our strong dissatisfaction with the decision to retain Dr Olugbenga Owoeye—whose tenure as Medical Director has expired—as acting Medical Director. “This move is deeply concerning.

A second-term appointment must be earned on merit.” He urged the Ministry to deliver the health mandate of President Bola Tinubu by prioritising institutional stability, staff welfare, and patient-centred care.

The NMA chief further appealed to the Ministry to avoid decisions not in tandem with the provisions of Public Service Rules and hence crisis-prone.

Share