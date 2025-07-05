NMA, MDCAN Reject Appointment Of Acting Medical Director At FNPHY

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, and the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital (FNPHY), Yaba Branch, have jointly condemned the appointment of Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye as Acting Medical Director of the hospital, describing it as illegal and a gross violation of civil service rules.

At a press conference held on Friday in Lagos, Chairman of NMA Lagos, Dr. Babajide Kehinde Saheed, labelled Dr. Owoeye’s appointment a “blatant violation of due process” and “a troubling disregard for extant civil service regulations.”

He alleged that the appointment was made without consultation with key stakeholders, including MDCAN, and despite unresolved allegations of administrative inefficiency against Dr. Owoeye.

“Attempts to foist a controversial figure on a federal institution that caters to vulnerable populations not only undermines trust but also raises questions about the priorities of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare,” Saheed stated.

The NMA also decried the non-payment of salaries to newly employed doctors, some of whom have reportedly gone unpaid for over six months. The association warned that the situation violates labour laws and compromises the quality of patient care.

“Doctors working under such inhumane conditions cannot be expected to deliver optimal care, especially to mentally ill patients who require intense dedication and emotional resilience,” he said.

In a formal petition dated July 1, 2025, the MDCAN chapter at FNPHY, Yaba, accused the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMOH&SW) of enabling administrative misconduct by extending Dr. Owoeye’s tenure without due process. The petition, signed by Dr. Kajero J.A. (Chairman) and Dr. Esangbedo Arit (Secretary), urged immediate intervention by the NMA at both the state and national levels.

The MDCAN outlined a range of grievances including alleged financial irregularities, abuse of office by the hospital leadership, the use of proxy groups such as the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) to undermine MDCAN’s advocacy efforts, and the Ministry’s failure to respond to submitted petitions and evidence.

“This pattern of disregard validates misconduct and erodes the principles of accountability and institutional integrity,” the group stated.

Consequently, the NMA Lagos and MDCAN at FNPHY Yaba are calling for the immediate reversal of Dr. Owoeye’s appointment, a handover to the most senior medical consultant, and the prompt payment of outstanding salaries to newly recruited doctors.

They also demanded a transparent and merit-based process for the appointment of a substantive Medical Director, along with a formal explanation from the Health Ministry on unresolved governance and welfare issues.

Warning of possible escalation if their demands are ignored, the associations hinted at potential industrial action to protect the rights of medical personnel and uphold the integrity of the healthcare system.

“This press conference is not about politics or personalities,” the NMA Lagos emphasised, “but about a firm commitment to fairness, transparency, and the protection of patient care standards.”

The crisis at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba—one of Nigeria’s foremost mental health institutions—has now become a flashpoint in the ongoing national debate over governance, transparency, and healthcare worker welfare.