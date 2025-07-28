NMA Keeps Mum Over Proposed Strike Since Engagement With FG

The ongoing deliberations between the Federal Government and Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) seems to be progressing positively, as the union has continued to keep silent over its next line of action as far as the threatened industrial strike was concerned.

The NMA had on July 2, 2025 issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to withdraw a circular from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission on revised allowances for medical and dental officers in the federal public service, and to meet all other existing demands. In a frantic move to avert the proposed strike by the doctors, the Federal Government, a day before end of the ultimatum, began deliberations with the union to meet its demands.

The ongoing deliberations are between the NMA and Ministry of Health and Social Welfare; Ministry of Labour & Employment; Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning as well as the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission, and the Office of the Head of Civil Services of the Federation.

Earlier last week, the NMA President, Prof Bala Audu, who noted that the circular under contention contains provisions that were not mutually agreed upon and which undermine the remuneration and welfare of medical professionals, however, said government was showing commitment to

This came after 20 years that many government’s residential houses were sold out as part of the monetisation policy in April 2005. Director of Land Administration, FCT, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, who inaugurated the committee over the weekend, said there was a ministerial directive mandating that urgent vetting should be carried out to address some irregularities trailing the sales.

He noted that apart from failures of the buyers to pay promptly, some have already changed building designs without approval. His words: “The committee was inaugurated to implement ministerial directives following the discovery of serious irregularities and infractions in the sale of Federal Government houses in the FCT.

“Irregularities and infractions discovered include deviation from approval mandate, improper verifications, late payments, inadequate documentations, poor interdepartmental coordination, and other specific infractions.” Nwankwoeze added that the committee is expected to restore order, accountability, and transparency in line with the original 2003–2005 monetisation and sales policy framework of the Federal Government.

Also, he disclosed that the committee will scrutinise the titling of designated park plots and ensure that it aligns previous demands and emerging issues. Audu who had hinted it was unlikely doctors would down tools, seemed satisfied with the direction the deliberations were going, as he explained that all issues raised by the union were being addressed in two categories: already agreed matters requiring implementation, and new concerns needing negotiation.