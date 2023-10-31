NMA Kaduna Vows To Flush Quack Doctors

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has pledged to eliminate counterfeit and unqualified doctors within the state.

Speaking during a press conference held at its secretariat on Monday as part of the 2023 ‘Physicians Week’ celebrations, Dr Madaki David Sheyin, the state Chairman of the NMA, emphasised that the association is determined to vigorously combat fraudulent medical practitioners and unqualified individuals, unequivocally advising them to refrain from engaging in the profession.

The medical week with the theme: Elevating Health Care Excellence; ‘Fighting Medical Quackery and Reinforcing Professional Standards’, he reassured that the association would not grant any leeway for their operations or allow them to escape legal consequences, urging the government to address the state of the health sector, which also significantly impacts the NMA.

Consequently, he declared that the NMA has made the decision to collaborate with pertinent stakeholders in eradicating all forms of fraudulent practices within the state, emphasizing their readiness to discipline their members if necessary.

He consistently urged them to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and to assist the association in eliminating any form of malpractice.

He mentioned that they have initiated an extensive campaign to raise awareness and educate the public about the operations of fraudulent individuals and the prevalence of malpractice within the state.

He expressed disapproval of the media’s trial of Nigerian doctors and advocated for the adherence to the rule of law, emphasizing the importance of following due process when addressing grievances or fulfilling their responsibilities.

Dr. Sheyin also highlighted the role of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), emphasizing that any grievances against a practicing doctor in Nigeria should be directed to the Registrar of the MDCN for the appropriate response, as it is the body legally mandated with such responsibility.