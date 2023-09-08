NMA Investigates Doctor Over Alleged Organ Harvesting

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Plateau State chapter, yesterday, said it is investigating a medical doctor, Dr. Noah Kekere, alleged to have harvested a woman’s kidney while attending to her in his clinic in Jos, the state capital.

The state NMA chairman, Dr. Bapigaan Audu, who disclosed this yesterday, said the association would not shield the medical practitioner from prosecution and sanction if found guilty. He said, “I have been receiving several phone calls about a practising medical doctor in Jos, said to have removed a patient’s organ in his clinic.

As an association, we don’t condone that kind of unethical practice. So, we have started an investigation to find out the truth about the issue and what actually happened. We will let you know the outcome of our findings.” A businessman, Alhaji Kamal, had accused the medical doctor of harvesting one of his wife’s kidneys and subjecting the woman to chronic pain in the last five years.

The businessman explained that his wife, Kehinde, sometime in 2018, complained of stomach ache and was rushed to the doctor’s clinic located in the Nasarawa Gwom area of Jos North Local Government Area, where he diagnosed and concluded that she had a ruptured appendicitis and needed urgent surgery.

Kamal, a resident of the Rikkos area of Jos North said, “About eight years ago, my mum was sick, so she was directed to a hospital owned by one Dr. Noah Kekere at Yanshanu, Nasarawa Gwong community of Jos North Local Government Area, and in the process of going to the see my mum in the hospital, I got acquainted with the doctor.

“When my wife fell sick in 2018, complaining of severe stomach pain, my mum encouraged us to take her there because my wife used to follow my mum to see the doctor when she was sick. As we got there, the doctor did a scan and said my wife had a rup- tured appendicitis and must be operated on immediately, and he charged us N140,000.”