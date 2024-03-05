NLO set for double sponsorship deals

The Nationwide League One is set to seal its biggest sponsorship deal worth multi-million naira and also announce a partnership with two foreign service providers. The sponsorship deal which will run for four years, is record-breaking and a breakthrough for grassroots football development in Nigeria. NLO Chairman and former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara, shared more light on the deal.

“We are happy with the several brands that have shown interest in the NLO in the last few months, as we want the NLO to grow to become a global phenomenon as the most successful grassroots football league across Africa, as challenged by NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau,” he said.

“One of our partners is a lottery company licensed by the Nigeria Lottery Commission; they will be NLO Title Sponsors. We have agreed on a four-year sponsorship deal. And we shall unveil them on Thursday, March 14. Twenty-four hours later, precisely Friday, March 15, the NLO w i l l unveil four of its prospective partners. Honourable Silas Agara hinted further that: “Two other technical partners will join the NLO, as they will help to facilitate talent discovery with the use of technology