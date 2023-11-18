NLO Organizes First Football Business Summit In Kano

The Nationwide League One (NLO) has said it will conduct the first Sports Business Summit in Kano State.

The Chief Executive Officer of NLO, Alhaji Hassan Abdullahi Garo disclosed this during a media briefing at Sani Abacha Stadium Kano.

He said NLO has concluded all the necessary planning for conducting two important events, which include a football tournament for some selected clubs from the Northern and Southern parts of the country.

He said the tournament marks the end of the football season in the league.

Garo noted that the football clubs that will participate from the northern part of the country include Tudun Wada FC, Super Star Sheka FC, Kwankwassiya FC and Barau/Muritala FC.

others were Real Miners FC from Abuja ,Zeal FC from Benue and NE from Kwara, while those from the Southern part will converged in UYO Akwa Ibom state.

with regards to the football business summit, the chief executive officer of NLO explained that it was aimed at enlightening the business community about opportunities in sports .

” Business community from the Southern part of the country are investing heavily in sports, that’s why we are organizing this. summit which is. the first of Its kind in this part of the country ”

He. added that the idea of choosing. Kano was intentional because it is the centre of commerce and Football with hundreds of Fans who could be used.