NLO Confirms Greatness Sporting Club For 2023/2024 Season

The Nigeria Nationwide League One, NLO, has confirmed Greatness Sporting Club for the 2023/2024 season after completing all registration processes, thus becoming the first club to register for the new season.

In a letter dated December 11, 2023, written to the management of Greatness Sporting Club, the league confirms that the club has fulfilled requirements and will participate in the Nigeria Nationwide League from the 2024 season.

The Chairman of the Abakaliki-based club, Francis Sunday Ikechukwu, said the move to play in the league is in line with the vision of the club and being the first club to register this season shows their intention and readiness to compete and achieve their goals.

“The Nationwide League One confirms that the above-named club will participate in the league from 2024,” the statement reads in parts.

“Being the first to register for the season gives us a good time to prepare.

“We are not here to play, the coach knows, and he is good at what he does. I believe in him.

“With the boys we have here and the ones we will recruit, I am sure we will achieve our target of securing a place in the second tier league, Nigeria National League, (NNL) at the end of the season.”

Two weeks ago the club unveiled coach Felix Nwosu Abacha, who has hit the ground running with the recruitment and screening of players and shares the same sentiments with the club management.

The coach said: “Well, it’s a clear vision from the onset, the management knows what they want and goes for it.

“My major job is to get the players ready. I believe we will not just participate but will fight to win promotion to the NNL. That’s the plan.”

Greatness Sporting Club is affiliated with the Ebonyi State Football Association and will also participate in the 2023/2024 Federation Cup.