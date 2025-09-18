NLNG Wins Best Corporate Training Partner Award 2025

NLNG has been named the Best Corporate Training Partner 2025 by the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) at the 4th edition of the OGTAN Human Capital Development (HCD) Awards held in Lagos.

The award underscores NLNG’s longstanding commitment to workforce development, skills transfer, and capacity building in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Since its inception, the OGTAN HCD Awards have celebrated organisations and individuals whose contributions to human capital development are both measurable and impactful.

Announcing the award, OGTAN commended NLNG for its consistent investment in workforce training, partnerships with accredited providers, sponsorship of industry programmes, and technical education initiatives delivered through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes. The Association noted that NLNG has distinguished itself as a true partner in capacity building, with demonstrable results.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Head of Nigerian Content Compliance Assurance & Monitor, Emmanuel Uleh, said NLNG’s dedication to human capital development is not only a Nigerian Content obligation but also an integral part of its CSR agenda, which prioritises education.

“At inception, NLNG deliberately promoted local capacity development by training Nigerian technicians and operators for the operation and maintenance of its Bonny Island plant. Today, this strategy has yielded remarkable results: NLNG boasts a 100% Nigerian management team and a workforce that is over 95% Nigerian,” Uleh said.

He explained that through strategic partnerships and targeted initiatives, NLNG has empowered thousands of Nigerians with industry-relevant skills, vocational training, and formal education support. More than 600 Nigerians, he noted, have received training in Nigeria and South Korea in highly technical areas such as naval architecture, shipbuilding, welding, and fabrication under the Bonny Gas Transport Plus Project. In collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and OGTAN, the company has also trained over 150 people through its asset projects.

Under its Train 7 Project Human Capital Development commitments, more than 400 Nigerians are currently undergoing training — including over 140 embedded in plant maintenance activities and over 200 community youths preparing for future operations.

Beyond technical skills, Uleh added, NLNG’s CSR programmes continue to prioritise education as a driver of national development, awarding scholarships to deserving students at post-primary and undergraduate levels in Nigeria, while also supporting postgraduate studies abroad in critical technical fields.

NLNG’s contributions, he stressed, align closely with Nigeria’s development goals and sustainability priorities, reflecting the company’s vision of being a globally competitive energy company that inspires a sustainable future.