NLNG To Improve Operational Efficiency Of Domestic Supply 

Share

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with stakeholders to enhance operational efficiency in the domestic supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

In line with its culture of continuous improvement, NLNG has outlined plans to optimize its LPG supply processes through digitalization.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall, NLNG recently engaged stakeholders in Lagos, where it highlighted its strategies to enhance engagement and streamline operations.

The company introduced a new digital platform designed to simplify regulatory processes, improve risk management, and enhance the overall buyer experience.

The statement explained that the platform will feature IT-supported relationship management, automated issue resolution, centralized real-time payments, and improved case management systems, ensuring a seamless supply process despite market fluctuations and external pressures.

Speaking at the session, the Manager of Commercial Contract Management, Tolulope Longe, reiterated NLNG’s commitment to delivering 100% of its LPG supply to the Nigerian market.

She stated that a strategic roadmap is in place to achieve NLNG’s long-standing goal of making LPG more accessible and available across the country.

This aligns with the company’s vision of being a globally competitive energy provider that improves lives sustainably.

She also emphasized the significance of these initiatives in promoting LPG as a cleaner alternative to kerosene and other fossil fuels.

Longe further noted that NLNG remains focused on the growth and sustainability of the LPG market by continuously refining its supply processes in collaboration with off-takers.

She stressed the company’s commitment to working with stakeholders to maintain price stability and ensure long-term market viability.

While acknowledging industry concerns, she highlighted the importance of operational efficiency in meeting market demands.

“NLNG aims to strengthen stakeholder engagement and improve market efficiency in the LPG sector through enhanced customer interactions, minimized schedule disruptions, timely confirmations and deliveries, and prioritization of customers with demonstrable capacity.

“As we adapt to market realities, NLNG remains committed to driving sustainability and delivering lasting value to Nigerians,” Horsfall stated.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

