NLNG Signs Gas Supply Agreements With 6 Firms

NLNG has announced the signing of long-term gas supply agreements (GSAs) with six third-party gas suppliers in a strategic move to strengthen feedgas supply to its existing trains on Bonny Island and support the Company’s expansion drive. This was contained in a statement by General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Sophia Horsfall.

According to the statement, the long-term agreements, with options for extension, were signed with SNEPCO-SUNLINK HI project, TEPNG AMNI JV IMA project, NNPCL-First E&P JV, SNG NGML, OANDO- NNPC E&P, and TEPNG JV Ubeta. It added that the suppliers would deliver an estimated 1,290 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) or 13.3 bcm/yr of feedgas to NLNG.

The volumes will be gradually scaled up over a period of time. According to it, the agreements represent a significant boost to feedgas availability, enhancing NLNG’s capacity to meet its commercial commitments while laying the groundwork for expansion.

This development is aligned with the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas initiative, which places natural gas at the centre of Nigeria’s industrialisation and energy transition agenda. Speaking on the agreements, NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Philip Mshelbila, described the milestone as the culmination of sustained efforts by shareholders and stakeholders to address long-standing gas supply constraints.

He noted that in recent years, NLNG’s operations had been significantly impacted by pipeline disruptions, including vandalism and sabotage, affecting upstream gas availability.

He said: “NLNG recognises the challenges that the consequent insufficiency of gas supply has caused to its long term buyers, customers, shareholders and more widely to the Nigerian economy. With the new GSAs, NLNG is optimistic of sustainable gas supply for the future and remains grateful for the continuing support of its buyers and other stakeholders, and looks forward to a successful future together.”