NLNG Represents Commitment To Innovation, Global Relevance, Others – Odeh

The General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Nigeria LNG Limited, Mr Andy Odeh, has said the new logo of the company represents its commitment to innovation, global relevance, environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

He spoke during a media briefing on the rebranding of the company in Lagos, adding that it has a sustainable future.

According to him, the new identity serves as a guide to the company’s efforts in the future.

Odeh said: “As we celebrate our great strides in commemoration of our 35 years incorporation and 25 years in operation, we look forward to an exciting future which you will mirror in our new brand identity and our logo.

“Our name (logo name) is not as long as you used to have it when you had Nigerian NLG Limited. But today, you just have NLNG. Our registered name remains Nigeria LNG Limited but our trade name is NLNG.

“It is modern and it has made it shorter sharper and more relatable. It is modest and looks smarter than what we used to have. The branding effort has been carefully and masterly developed to reflect our aspiration as a sustainable and prosperous entity.”

He commended journalists for reporting the activities of the company, adding that they have played prominent roles in the growth of the company.

He said: “For more than 25 years, you have supported us. That is the fact! You have supported us not just reporting and writing but once in a while also giving some criticism of how we needed to have done it, especially how we disseminate information.

“For us as a company, we believe that it is important to exclusively share development with you.

“We cherish your partnership which has positioned us as an influential entity in shaping the energy landscape in Nigeria and of course, globally. Through these years you have played pivotal roles in sharing our story, achievements and vision to all.”

General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development Designate, Nigeria NLNG Limited, Dr Sophia Horsfall, said the rebranding marks more than a visual evolution.

She explained that it is an expression of a commitment to a future where clean, accessible, and reliable energy is a reality for all.

According to her, this is the purpose of the company and it resonates with the vision journalists have shared with the public in their reporting, shaping the perception and trust the world has in the company.

She praised the outgoing General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Nigeria LNG Limited, Mr. Andy Odeh, for his good leadership skills.

She also commended journalists for their great roles in the advancement of the company, reaffirming the company’s commitment to advancing innovation, sustainability, and global impact.

Horsfall said: “It is an honour to stand before you today as we explore these significant and exciting developments in NLNG’s journey. I would first like to express my deep gratitude to Mr Andy Odeh, his commitment and leadership have cultivated a powerful partnership between NLNG and our esteemed media colleagues. Andy, thank you for your unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions to amplifying our voice and vision.

“Today, as we proudly embrace our new identity, encapsulated by the inspiring banner, ‘Inspiring a Sustainable Future,’ we acknowledge the vital role each of you has played in telling our story over the past 25 years.

‘You have been central to sharing our milestones and growth with the world, from our first steps to this transformative point. Now, as we stand united under this reimagined brand, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing innovation, sustainability, and global impact.

“This rebranding marks more than a visual evolution; it is an expression of a commitment to a future where clean, accessible, and reliable energy is a reality for all. This is our purpose, and it resonates with the vision you have shared with the public in your reporting, shaping the perception and trust the world has in us.

“I want to take a moment to thank each of you, our valued media stakeholders. Your presence speaks to the strength of the partnership we have built over the years and your dedication to sharing the unfolding story of NLNG with your audiences.

“Your support, time, and insights are vital to our continued success, and we are truly grateful for the critical role you play in our journey.

“As I step into this role, I look forward to deepening the invaluable collaboration we have built. Together, we have the power to elevate NLNG’s influence and aspirations to new heights, and I am excited to partner with each of you to bring our shared vision to life. Thank you for your warm welcome and steadfast support as we embark on this bold new chapter.”

