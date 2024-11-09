NLNG Receives FIRS’ Most Compliant Taxpayer Award

Share

NLNG has received the award of Most Compliant Taxpayer by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) at the 2024 FIRS Day, which took place during the Lagos International Trade Fair.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Sophia Horsfall.

According to her, the recognition is part of the FIRS Compliant Taxpayer Award and Recognition Programme, designed to acknowledged companies that consistently meet their tax obligations, contributing to the development of Nigeria’s economy.

She added that the award marks a significant achievement for NLNG, following the company’s receipt of the FIRS Most Supportive Taxpayer Award in 2021.

According to her, the 2021 recognition was conveyed by FIRS, commending the top-performing taxpayers for their compliance, which helped the service surpass its tax collection target.

She also said the FIRS commended NLNG for its consistent and exemplary adherence to tax laws, emphasising the Company’s contributions to national development.

She added that the service highlighted NLNG’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling its tax responsibilities, recognising the Company’s exceptional compliance with tax regulations and its role in the broader economic growth of the country.

According to the statement, the award was received by Titi Horsfall, Head of Editorial and Digital Content, on behalf of the company.

Speaking on the announcement, NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Philip Mshelbila, noted that the recognition coincides with a milestone for NLNG, marking its 35th anniversary of incorporation and the 25th anniversary of successful LNG production in Nigeria.

He reaffirmed that this award is a testament to NLNG’s long-standing commitment to supporting Nigeria’s development, particularly in the energy sector.

Mshelbila said: “We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from the Federal Inland Revenue Service. It reflects the dedication of our Board, management, and staff, who work tirelessly to ensure that NLNG remains a responsible corporate entity.

“This award also reinforces our ongoing commitment to contributing to the sustainable development of Nigeria’s economy.”

He further emphasised that NLNG’s commitment to compliance is integral to the company’s mission to be a global leader in energy, driving not only Nigeria’s energy sector forward but also contributing to the improvement of lives through responsible business practices.

