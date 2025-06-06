NLNG Rebuilds, Inaugurates Neo-Natal Wards In Delta

Share

It was jubilation galore in Delta State as the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas demolished and rebuilt the Neo-Natal Wards and Intensive Care Unit of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, under its Sustainable Hospital Support Programme, in one year.

The Minister of Health, represented by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr Jimoh Saludeen, supported by the Board chairperson of FMC, Asaba, and APC Woman Leader, Dr Idele Alile, the MD of the hospital, Dr Victor Osiatuma, NLNG Board Director, Engr Henry Obih, the representative of the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof Epiphany Azinge, and LNLG’s Managing Director, Dr Philip Mshelbila, represented by his General Mnaner (External Relations), Dr Sophia Horsfall, at the commissioning ceremony in Asaba yesterday said with the modern facilities therein, FMC, Asaba, has become a regional neo-natal healthcare centre for South-South and South-East geopolitical zones.

He said with the rapid developmental strides under Osiatuma, the medical centre would soon be upgraded to a teaching hospital He said NLNG’s corporate social responsibility was in line with the cardinal indices of the ‘Renewed Hope’ of President Bola Tinubu for improved healthcare system.

