NLNG Positions AI As Game-Changer For Sustainable Energy

The NLNG has said it has outlined its strategic direction for adopting artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations.

It said the plan is to integrate smart technologies to keep the business future-ready while reinforcing its Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Goal Zero aspirations.

These were contained in a statement on Thursday by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Sophia Horsfall.

Speaking at the 2025 GASTECH Conference in Milan on Wednesday during a panel session titled “Operational Excellence through the Application of Artificial Intelligence Technologies,” NLNG’s Deputy Managing Director, Olakunle Osobu, described AI as the new driver of efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in the energy sector.

He said: “Artificial intelligence is no longer a concept of tomorrow; it is today’s driver of efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in the energy sector. At NLNG, we’re embedding AI across our value chain to ensure our business is future-ready.

“Importantly, our ‘Goal Zero’ safety policy and operational efficiency targets are being significantly enhanced by AI. This has led to the improvement of our safety and business performance across the company’s entire value chain.”

According to him, AI has become indispensable for managing complex processes, particularly in a company that promotes a culture of continuous improvement.

Osobu stated that virtual reality tools and AI agents are being used to accelerate staff onboarding and enhance knowledge retention, while smart cameras and satellite technologies provide advanced visual analytics for more precise monitoring of operations and safety compliance.

The NLNG boss added that process automation and predictive maintenance tools are enabling production and enhancing asset reliability, while AI-driven optimisation is strengthening emissions monitoring to support NLNG’s energy transition commitments.

He stressed that integrating AI into existing platforms is the critical first step for any organisation, as it unlocks predictive, preventive, and corrective maintenance strategies to keep plants running at peak performance.

Osobu noted that NLNG takes a value-first approach, upskilling staff through its Centre of Excellence to align AI with business needs for real value delivery.

“As part of its strategic agenda, NLNG continues to champion innovation and technology adoption in alignment with global efforts to ensure cleaner, more secure, and sustainable energy solutions.

“The company’s participation at Gastech 2025 showcases its leadership stance in shaping conversations on the future of energy and its commitment to harnessing technology in delivering on its vision of being “a globally competitive energy company, improving lives sustainably,” Horsfall said.