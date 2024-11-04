NLNG Picks GM

Share

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has appointed Sofia Horsfall as general manager, external relations. She will take over from Andy Odeh, who is retiring after 26 years with NLNG.

Odeh said Horsfall, who has many years of experience on the job, would bring in fresh ideas as the new external relations manager of the company.

Horsfall described the new responsibility as a time for introspection to ensure that the relationship, which has been developed with stakeholders over the years, is sustainably maintained.

She expressed her deep gratitude to Odeh, whose commitment and leadership she said “have cultivated a powerful partnership between NLNG and our esteemed media colleagues.”

