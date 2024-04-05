NLNG Opens Twin Theatre Suite At JUTH

The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has taken another stride in its commitment to enhance healthcare services within teaching hospitals in Nigeria with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art twin theatre suite on Wednesday at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital (JUTH) as part of its Hospital Support Programme (HSP). The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, commissioned the suite.

Other dignitaries at the event included Senator Diket Plang, Senator representing Plateau Central Senatorial District; Senator Pam Mwadkon, Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District; Kachollom Daju, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health; and Ambassador Bagudu Hirse, former member of the NLNG Board of Directors.

The Chief Medical Director of JUTH, Dr Pokop Bupwatda and the Gbwom Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, were also among the dignitaries. The twin theatre suite initiative is emblematic of NLNG’s broader Hospital Support Programme (HSP), which aims to bolster healthcare infrastructure and services across 12 Federal University Teaching Hospitals spanning Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones